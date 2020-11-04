Led Zeppelin Live

After the non-decisive American election last night, and with more uncertainty ahead, and in the middle of a pandemic, it’s probably just a good idea to escape with some good music today. Thanks to Producer Matt who sent us along this re-mastered video of Led Zeppelin performing in the 70’s from the iconic film, The Song Remains the Same.

In this clip, the band performs Dazed and Confused. If you are a Led Zeppelin fan, you know how good they were live, but when you reflect back on this clip and some of their live performances from over the years, you remember back to just how amazingly good they were performing in a live stage show setting. Problem is, it also reminds you of how much we miss live music these days, but here is a chance to crank up the volume and escape back to those days for at least a few minutes and just reminisce. Enjoy.