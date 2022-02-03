Last One Laughing Canada Has A Legendary Canadian Comedian Cast
LOL Canada hits Amazon Prime on Feb 18th
Ten of Canada’s best comedians locked into together with one goal.
Make everyone else laugh so you are the last one standing.
LOL Canada is a copy of the series that has a few different international iterations, with our version being hosted by Jay Baruchel and it has a pretty incredible competitor list. We’ve got the likes of Tom Green, Colin Mochrie Caroline Rhea, and a few more familiar faces.
The show premieres on Amazon Prime on February 18th, 2022.