Know Someone who needs a New Roof?

If you know someone who could really use a new roof? We want to hear about it! It could be a neighbour, family friend or relative as long as they live in our area. Just tell us why you think they deserve to have a brand new roof installed.

ROCK 95 and Ainger Roofing have teamed up to present the Roof Rescue whereby some lucky person or family in our area is going to win a brand new Owens Corning shingled roof completely installed by the experts at Ainger Roofing.

Ainger Roofing is looking to give back to the community for all of the support it has given their business over the years in our area . The Ainger Group has been in business servicing the Georgian Triangle area since 1990, providing maintenance and repair for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors of our area and is hoping to make this gesture an annual affair in the years to come.

How do you win someone the new roof? Just click here for the entry details. The contest runs from today through June 19th, with the winner being announced on June 23rd. Enter to win and who knows, someone you know may find themselves the proud owner of a brand new Owens Corning roof courtesy of Ainger Roofing. Good luck!