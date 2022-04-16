Kids In The Hall Red Band Trailer

It was May 2021 when the Kids in the Hall Twitter page announced that they were working on an 8 episode reboot of the Canadian comedic hit for Amazon Prime.

Then Amazon Prime started to tease us and wanted to be 100% sure we really wanted to see what was in store for the guys.

Did you miss ’em? #TheKidsInTheHall are coming back with a brand new sketch comedy series coming soon to Prime Video 💫 pic.twitter.com/52qGwfKuun — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) April 5, 2022

If this tweet gets 1,000 replies using #TheKidsInTheHall, we’ll drop the trailer for The Kids in the Hall sketchy comedy series early 👀 — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) April 12, 2022

As promised, they delivered with the series debuting on May 13th.

Check out the red band trailer!



