Kids In The Hall Red Band Trailer

The iconic Canadian comedic group is back on May 13th on Amazon Prime.

It was May 2021 when the Kids in the Hall Twitter page announced that they were working on an 8 episode reboot of the Canadian comedic hit for Amazon Prime.

Then Amazon Prime started to tease us and wanted to be 100% sure we really wanted to see what was in store for the guys.

As promised, they delivered with the series debuting on May 13th.
Check out the red band trailer!


