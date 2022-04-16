Kids In The Hall Red Band Trailer
The iconic Canadian comedic group is back on May 13th on Amazon Prime.
It was May 2021 when the Kids in the Hall Twitter page announced that they were working on an 8 episode reboot of the Canadian comedic hit for Amazon Prime.
We’ve started filming brand new episodes for The Kids in the Hall’s 8-episode Amazon Original series in Toronto! #wereback #kidsinthehall @PrimeVideoCA @DaveSFoley @BrucioMcCulloch @kevinthekith @Mark_DMcKinney @ScottThompson_ pic.twitter.com/5VicmhCj5Y
— Kids in the Hall (@KITHOnline) May 26, 2021
Then Amazon Prime started to tease us and wanted to be 100% sure we really wanted to see what was in store for the guys.
Did you miss ’em? #TheKidsInTheHall are coming back with a brand new sketch comedy series coming soon to Prime Video 💫 pic.twitter.com/52qGwfKuun
— Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) April 5, 2022
If this tweet gets 1,000 replies using #TheKidsInTheHall, we’ll drop the trailer for The Kids in the Hall sketchy comedy series early 👀
— Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) April 12, 2022
As promised, they delivered with the series debuting on May 13th.
Check out the red band trailer!