Keys to the Mustang

Brought to you by:

This summer, Rock 95 is giving away the keys to this brand new 2019 Ford Mustang from Barrie Ford.

How do you win? By getting a Rock 95 win sticker and putting it on your car.

Over the course of the summer Rock 95 will be randomly spotting 95 lucky people who have their Rock 95 Win Stickers displayed on their car, and awarding them a key to attend our Key Party on September 8th, 2019 at Sunset Speedway. The key party is where we’ll ultimately determine who wins the Brand New 2019 Ford Mustang from of Barrie Ford and Rock 95!

Pick up a free Rock 95 Win Sticker, at any of the participating McDonald’s Restaurants in Barrie, Bradford or Orillia, anytime you see Rock 95 on the streets of Simcoe County, at our Studios or at Barrie Ford.

Win a 2019 Ford Mustang, with no strings attached, with Big #1 Barrie Ford and Barrie’s Rock Station Rock 95!