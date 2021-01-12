Listen Live

Ken Jennings Honours Alex Trebek In First Episode

Catch Ken Jennings filling in as a guest host all this week

Monday January 11th the first episode of Jeopardy without Alex Trebek aired and although it’s not the same without him, Ken Jennings honoured the late host by opening up the show with a touching tribute. Jennings is a 74 time champion and is only a temporary host as of now, but if you watched the episode he did a great job and really, seems to be the most logical host.

