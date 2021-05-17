Keegan Michael Key Delivers On SNL

Saturday Night Live wraps up their season this coming week and the past few hosts have been home runs, Elon Musk, and most recently Keegan Michael Key. Many sketch artist’s that didn’t make the SNL cast over the years went over to MAD TV and had some success, including Keegan Michael Key, Bobby Lee, and eventual oscar winner Jordan Peele. After the success on MAD TV Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Peele, had their own show, Key & Peele, for a number of years. It’s not every week that you get a sketch artist as your host for SNL and this week’s host certainly delivered.

If you watched ‘The Last Dance’ on Netflix last year you’ll really appreciate this one,