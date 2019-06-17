Kawhi Leonard Shows He Really IS A Fun Guy

Although Kawhi Leonard has appeared to be stoic, serious, and reserved, after winning the NBA championship and MVP, he’s showed us he does have some other emotions. After all, he did say in an interview he’s a “fun guy.”

Here he is today at the Raptors parade:

He can smile!

Kawhi smiling is making me smile. pic.twitter.com/eJT8ePqfJg — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 14, 2019

He can also dance!

Kawhi dancing as #WeTheNorth celebrate with champagne in the locker room… 🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/IpIVHnNI44 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) June 14, 2019

He chugs champagne:

“Show us how to do it, Kawhi.” pic.twitter.com/U84UFCFbtz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019

He can have genuine moments:

Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard share a cool moment with the MVP Trophy ahead of their interview with @Rachel__Nichols. #WeTheNorth | @Raptors pic.twitter.com/UR9mSs2poe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019