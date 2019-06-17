Kawhi Leonard Shows He Really IS A Fun Guy
The photo and video evidence is here!
Although Kawhi Leonard has appeared to be stoic, serious, and reserved, after winning the NBA championship and MVP, he’s showed us he does have some other emotions. After all, he did say in an interview he’s a “fun guy.”
Here he is today at the Raptors parade:
HE’S A FUN GUY! pic.twitter.com/oKiMp9uzKw
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 17, 2019
He can smile!
Kawhi smiling is making me smile. pic.twitter.com/eJT8ePqfJg
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 14, 2019
He can also dance!
Kawhi dancing as #WeTheNorth celebrate with champagne in the locker room… 🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/IpIVHnNI44
— SportsLine (@SportsLine) June 14, 2019
He chugs champagne:
“Show us how to do it, Kawhi.” pic.twitter.com/U84UFCFbtz
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019
He can have genuine moments:
Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard share a cool moment with the MVP Trophy ahead of their interview with @Rachel__Nichols. #WeTheNorth | @Raptors pic.twitter.com/UR9mSs2poe
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019
Find someone in your life who looks at you the way Kyle looks at Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/80rmyHo1xu
— Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) June 14, 2019