Listen Live

Kawhi Leonard Shows He Really IS A Fun Guy

The photo and video evidence is here!

By Sports

Although Kawhi Leonard has appeared to be stoic, serious, and reserved, after winning the NBA championship and MVP, he’s showed us he does have some other emotions. After all, he did say in an interview he’s a “fun guy.”

Here he is today at the Raptors parade:

He can smile!

He can also dance!

He chugs champagne:

He can have genuine moments:

Related posts

Raptors Fans Will Sing ‘O Canada’ Tonight For Game 5

Get A Free Raptors Tattoo

One Handed Professional NFL Player