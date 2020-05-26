Listen Live

Journey Performs Socially Distanced “Don’t Stop Believin'”

With revamped lineup at charity event

Journey unveiled their new lineup and performed their 1981 classic “Don’t Stop Believin'” for the Unicef: We Won’t Stop fundraising event on Saturday, May 23.

Former American Idol judge and Journey member Randy Jackson has returned as the bassist. Also, drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka joined guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and frontman Arnel Pineda.

Check out the socially distanced performance here:


