Listen Live

Joker 2 Confirmed by Director Todd Phillips

Looks like Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Films, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Todd Phillips has confirmed that there will be a second Joker movie.

He posted a photo to Instagram of a script cover with the title Joker: Folie à Deux. He also added a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

Folie a Deux is a psychological term referring to a mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually in the same family.

There are no other details on what the plot of this second Joker movie could be about, but having Phillips and Phoenix both on board means this sequel is already off to a good start.

(cover photo via Instagram)

Related posts

Did You Know The White Stripes Hold The Record For Shortest Concert Ever?

RHCP Drop A Bonus Track ‘Nerve Flip’ – Follow Up To Unlimited Love

Big Sugar’s Gordie Johnson Live From His Home Studio

WATCH: Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Trailer

*Watch* Disney Employee Ruins Proposal

Mom Thought She Got Chili Pepper Tickets

A Movie Using Toronto In The Title Doesn’t Say Toronto Right

*Watch* Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Blows The Intro To ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Asher Benjamin Calls In To The Morning Crew