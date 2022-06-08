Joker 2 Confirmed by Director Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips has confirmed that there will be a second Joker movie.

He posted a photo to Instagram of a script cover with the title Joker: Folie à Deux. He also added a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.

Folie a Deux is a psychological term referring to a mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually in the same family.

There are no other details on what the plot of this second Joker movie could be about, but having Phillips and Phoenix both on board means this sequel is already off to a good start.

(cover photo via Instagram)