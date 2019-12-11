‘Jojo Rabbit’ actor Archie Yates cast as lead in forthcoming ‘Home Alone’ reboot

Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates has been cast in the lead role for the forthcoming Home Alone reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Yates is set to star alongside Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, and Dan Mazer will direct the film. Saturday Night Live‘s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell is set to write the script for the film.

Disney+’s #HomeAlone reboot has found its lead in #JojoRabbit break-out Archie Yates, who will star in the feature alongside Ellie Kemper and @robdelaney https://t.co/xPwj3RaEOa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 11, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will not be connected to the Macaulay Culkin-starring series from the 1990s. The new movie will revolve around “a wife and husband who, in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom.”

The reboot is set to go into production early next year.