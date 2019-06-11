Listen Live

John Turturro Has Completed A ‘Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off Based On Just Character Jesus Quintana

TURTURRO WILL STAR ALONGSIDE AUDREY TAUTOU AND BOBBY CANNAVALE

By Entertainment

John Turturro has been working on a spinoff of The Big Lebowski that’s based on his character, Jesus Quintana. In an interview with The Independent, Turturro revealed that he’s completed the project, which is called Going Places.

While he was working on an English adaptation of Bertrand Blier’s 1974 French flick, Les Valseuses, Turturro kept recalling his character, Quintana. “I started playing around with it and I thought we could be onto something with his irony and the irreverence of the character,” Tarturro explained to Screen Daily in 2016. Now, the film, which will see Audrey Tautou and Bobby Cannavale starring alongside Turturro, is essentially complete.

According to his interview with The Independent, the editing process took much longer than he expected, but he’s finally gotten a cut of the film that he’s satisfied with it. The forthcoming film is about “a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds,” a previously released synopsis reads.

“It’s a bit of a racy movie,” Turturro explained. “It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting our of jail [after being framed as a pedophile]. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy.”

Going Places, which does not yet have a release date, was created with the full support of Big Lebowski directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

Related posts

Radiohead responds to hackers by releasing 18 hours of unheard material from ‘OK Computer’

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Celebrate ‘Californication’ With Double LP Picture Disc Reissue

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Asks Canadians To Trash Talk

Big Wreck Guitarist Brian Doherty Has Passed Away After A Battle With Cancer

Daughters In Forthcoming ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Film Have Been Cast

WATCH: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Game 3

Watch: Mumford & Sons drops inspirational new video for ‘Woman’

Watch: Netflix drops first trailer for ‘Jurassic World’ animated series

Mark Hoppus Addresses Rumours of Tom Delonge Rejoining blink-182