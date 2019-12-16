John Lennon’s green-tinted glasses sold for $184,000 at an auction

John Lennon’s green-tinted sunglasses sold for £137,500, or approximately $184,000 at an auction.

The auction was held at Sotheby’s London, and the glasses were put up by Lennon’s former chauffer, Alan Herring. The Sotheby’s listing explains that the non-perscription glasses were given to Lennon in the 1960s so that he could get ready for his role in Richard Lester’s film, How I Won the War.

Beatles Chauffeur Sells ‘Iconic’ John Lennon Glasses for $184,000: https://t.co/O0Iu2aiApp — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) December 16, 2019

“In the summer of 1968 I had picked John up with Ringo and George in Ringo’s Mercedes and driven the boys into the office,” Herring explains in a statement. “When John got out of the car I noticed that he’d left these sunglasses on the back seat and one lens and one arm had become disconnected. I asked John if he’d like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry they were just for the look! He said he’d send out for some that fit. I never did get them mended I just kept them as they were as John had left them.”

The glasses were missing a screw and had some small scratches on the lens upon sale.