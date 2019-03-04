Jimi Hendrix Acoustic

Thanks to producer Matt for pointing out this rare Jimi Hendrix footage he came across of Jimi performing on acoustic guitar. Jimi Hendrix, best known of course for revolutionizing early rock with the way he attacked and mastered the electric guitar, is not someone you you would associate with an acoustic performance as part of his musical career, so it’s really interesting to see Jimi performing in this environment.

The first half of the video has Jimi playing a 12 string string, while the second half has Jimi performing and jamming out in front of a small appreciative crowd. Watching back on him playing in those early days only confirms what a great talent the man was, and also makes you wonder how much more amazing music there might have been had his life not ended so soon.