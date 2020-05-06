Jim Gaffigan Snagged To Play Rob Ford In Upcoming AMC Mini-Series

Maybe you haven’t thought of Rob Ford in a while, or perhaps everyday when you see his brother Doug Ford address Ontario, you are reminded he once had a brother who was a legend while he was the mayor of Toronto. Well, his time in office is now being brought to the small screen and comedian/actor Jim Gaffigan has been tapped to play the lead. One of Ford’s memorable moments was smoking crack on camera during his campaign. WILD. It will scripted series that will run on AMC and will be in a comedic format. Rob Ford was a polarizing figure while he was in the public eye, and he battled many demons which will be featured in the show, according to Variety.

If you are not familiar with Jim Gaffigan he has been a successful comedian for many years, even performing for the pope years ago. His style is family friendly and he does not like to curse in his sets. What do you think of the casting?

Here’s a clip of Jim doing what he does best.