Jerk or Justified – Ben Affleck Refused To Wear A Yankees Ball Cap During Filming

Some people will chalk this up as unprofessional, one of them being director David Fincher, who breaks down how production on ‘Gone Girl’ came to a halt for 4 days all because Ben Affleck refused to wear a New York Yankees Cap. Ben is from Boston if you didn’t know, and everyone from Boston seems to take pride in that — as they should. But if you are an actor and your character wears a ball cap or any garment featuring a team you don’t personally support — should you wear it? Ben didn’t, and I actually respect him more for it. It’s petty — but you’re Ben Affleck and what a flex it is to get your way. In the movie, not only did Ben not wear a Yankees cap, but he wore a Red Sox one. Funny how they didn’t settle for just a black or basic ball cap.

Do you respect Ben more or less for this?