Jerk or Justified – Ben Affleck Refused To Wear A Yankees Ball Cap During Filming
Do you respect Ben more or less for this?
Some people will chalk this up as unprofessional, one of them being director David Fincher, who breaks down how production on ‘Gone Girl’ came to a halt for 4 days all because Ben Affleck refused to wear a New York Yankees Cap. Ben is from Boston if you didn’t know, and everyone from Boston seems to take pride in that — as they should. But if you are an actor and your character wears a ball cap or any garment featuring a team you don’t personally support — should you wear it? Ben didn’t, and I actually respect him more for it. It’s petty — but you’re Ben Affleck and what a flex it is to get your way. In the movie, not only did Ben not wear a Yankees cap, but he wore a Red Sox one. Funny how they didn’t settle for just a black or basic ball cap.
David Fincher ripping on Affleck for refusing to wear a Yankees hat in Gone Girl pic.twitter.com/Ig8yMWLDtk
— 황제 라이언 Imperator Ryan (@TheChewDefense) August 5, 2020