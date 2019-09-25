Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill to return in forthcoming film ‘Jurassic World 3’

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill are set to return to the Jurassic World franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldblum, Dern, and Neill will all be reprising their Jurassic Park roles for the forthcoming film, Jurassic World 3. Goldblum will be returning as chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm, Neill will be returning as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, and Dern will be returning as paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler.

They’ll return alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the 2021 sequel (via @toofab) https://t.co/UgpglMahm7 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2019

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow revealed the news at a screening of Jurassic World at the Arclight Los Angeles Studios. Additionally, the forthcoming film will be written by Emily Carmichael and Trevorrow, who will also be executive producing with Steven Spielberg, who was behind the original 1990s movies.

Jurassic World 3 is set for release on June 11th, 2021.