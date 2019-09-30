Jeff Dunham coming to Barrie!

Just announced with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew, internationally renowned comedian, ventriloquist and actor Jeff Dunham is coming to Barrie. Jeff Dunham, Seriously comes to Barrie Friday, February 21 at BMC.

Tickets go on sale next Monday morning, October 7th, but you can Beat the Box Office to win tickets ALL this week. Be listening with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show before they even go on sale.