Jeff Bridges Has Returned As The Dude For A New Super Bowl Ad

Sarah Jessica Parker Also Appears As Carrie Bradshaw In The Ad

Last week, the internet went crazy after Jeff Bridges posted a cryptic video where he revisited his legendary Big Lebowski character, The Dude. Unfortunately, Bridges’ reprisal wasn’t teasing a new movie, but rather a part of a Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois.

Bridges has previously spoken out about wanting to do a sequel to the iconic flick, which had some fans anticipating the announcement of a new film, but it looks like all we’re getting is a 45-second spot. The clip features The Dude and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw opting against their typical drink of choice in favour of a Stella Artois.

The ad will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but you can stream the slightly disappointing clip below.

