Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin Prepare To Launch

Jeff Bezos’ space company will make history today as they fly up to space on an 11 minute flight. Jeff will be accompanied his brother, 82 year old Wally Funk (who will be the oldest person to travel to space), and 18 year old Oliver Daemen (who will be the youngest person to travel to space).

Now this is more of a rocket than Richard Branson had last week, and another huge difference is the Blue Origin flight will not have a pilot on board. It’s all automated. Lots of trust going into the technology.

Watch the live stream here: