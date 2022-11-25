Japanese Fans Clean Stadium After Amazing Victory Over Germany

Japan beat Germany in their first game of the World Cup. Japanese fans celebrated the win by cleaning the stadium after the game.

Cleaning is part of their culture and education. They do not leave a room without cleaning it.

You dont to be a #Muslim to clean your trash behind you



Look a at this amazing behavior from #Japanese fans they are cleaning the studiom behind them even it’s not there match, not the country and not even their own trash



November 21, 2022

Japan's fans are truly the best.🇯🇵



They beat Germany in a famous win, but before celebrating stuck around at the Khalifa International Stadium to help clean up.👏 pic.twitter.com/sZhNExEDqi — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 23, 2022

On top of the fans cleaning up, the players left the changeroom immaculate. Folding their dirty laundry and towels in neat piles, and even leaving gifts of origami swans and thank you notes to their hosts written in Japanese and Arabic.