Japanese Fans Clean Stadium After Amazing Victory Over Germany
It's Quite a tradition
Japan beat Germany in their first game of the World Cup. Japanese fans celebrated the win by cleaning the stadium after the game.
Cleaning is part of their culture and education. They do not leave a room without cleaning it.
On top of the fans cleaning up, the players left the changeroom immaculate. Folding their dirty laundry and towels in neat piles, and even leaving gifts of origami swans and thank you notes to their hosts written in Japanese and Arabic.