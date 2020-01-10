Japanese Billionaire Giving away $9 Million on Twitter
This is not a scam!
Yusaku Maezawa is a Japanese billionaire and he’s decided to hold his own social experiment by giving away $9 million on Twitter to see if money really does make people happy.
The $9 million will be given to 1,000 followers in total, so each person will receive $9,000.
All you have to do to enter is retweet this tweet from December 31st.
🎍謹賀新年🎍
【総額10億円】#前澤お年玉 100万円を1000人にプレゼントします！
100万円で皆さまの人生がよりハッピーになりますように。
応募方法は僕のフォローとこのツイートのリツイート。締切は1月7日23:59まで。
企画趣旨や当選条件などはYouTubeで説明してます。 https://t.co/kBgwwmJoaP pic.twitter.com/1Fr0Vq4i6Z
— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) December 31, 2019
The individuals who win $9,000 will be required to take regular questionnaires regarding their happiness as a test to see if money really does make people happy.
He did something similar last year. Maezawa gave away $914,000 to 100 Twitter followers, which also worked out to about $9,000 per person.