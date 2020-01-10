Japanese Billionaire Giving away $9 Million on Twitter

Yusaku Maezawa is a Japanese billionaire and he’s decided to hold his own social experiment by giving away $9 million on Twitter to see if money really does make people happy.

The $9 million will be given to 1,000 followers in total, so each person will receive $9,000.

All you have to do to enter is retweet this tweet from December 31st.

The individuals who win $9,000 will be required to take regular questionnaires regarding their happiness as a test to see if money really does make people happy.

He did something similar last year. Maezawa gave away $914,000 to 100 Twitter followers, which also worked out to about $9,000 per person.