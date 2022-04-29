James Corden Leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023

James Corden is planning to leave his late night show hosting gig after eight and a half years.

Corden took over hosting ‘The Late Late Show’ from Craig Ferguson in 2015 and popularized his already infamous segment “Carpool Karaoke”.

He told Deadline, “It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show.”

He says his original plan was to host the show for five years but decided to stay on since he was so well-received.

Corden has also scored some major hosting gigs like the Tonys and the Grammys during his tenure on “The Late Late Show”.

.@JKCorden Congratulations, James, on what will be eight incredible years at CBS. 12:30 won’t be the same without you. But looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who! pic.twitter.com/MGW0J9t0qe — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2022

(cover photo via Andy Thornley flickr)