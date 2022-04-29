Listen Live

James Corden Leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023

He took over for Craig Ferguson in 2015

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment

James Corden is planning to leave his late night show hosting gig after eight and a half years.

Corden took over hosting ‘The Late Late Show’ from Craig Ferguson in 2015 and popularized his already infamous segment “Carpool Karaoke”.

He told Deadline, “It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show.”

He says his original plan was to host the show for five years but decided to stay on since he was so well-received.

Corden has also scored some major hosting gigs like the Tonys and the Grammys during his tenure on “The Late Late Show”.

(cover photo via Andy Thornley flickr)

Related posts

Terry Crews went on a Sex Fast to Battle Porn Addiction

Hero Dad Catches Baseball While Holding Baby

Eurovision Canada Coming 2023

The Most Expensive Rock Song to Use in a Movie

R.I.P. Cynthia Plaster Caster

Stephen King Shares Terrifying Recipe on Twitter

Arkells’ Max Kerman Talks Arena Anthems And Orillia Memories

WATCH: Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Found it Difficult to Keep Neil Peart’s Illness Secret

Tom Hanks & Wilson Throw Out First Pitch