Jack White Is A Badass – Plays Rooftop Show For TMR Opening

Jack White Ironically Has Blue Hair

The Jack White empire continues to grow, opening up another Third Man Records location in London, England. The first location is in Detroit where the record company was founded, Jack White’s hometown, and their headquarters are located in Nashville. Jack decided to expand the label and open the London office with a bang…and a strum, and lots more as he had a full band play on a rooftop overlooking the new office.

