Jack White Channels His Inner Craig Ross For A Beatles Themed 1 Second Song Challenge

Hint, He does better than Craig

Last summer Craig Ross from The Rock 95 Morning Crew was challenged to our very own 1 second song challenge, and on his road to 95, he stumbled on 89. Pathetic. You can see in this video clip the uber talented Jack White whizz through any 1 second of any Beatles song thrown his way. It wasn’t a shock either, because he made the claim before he did it, called his shot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

