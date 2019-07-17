Listen Live

Jack White and Bob Dylan May Be Writing Together

Jack White has been able to work with many of his heroes, and there is speculation he could be working with another. Owning the independent record label, Third Man Records, White has been able to work with one of his heroes, Neil Young, on his 2014 album ‘A Letter Home’. Currently, White is operating with The Raconteurs and has plans to include a venue and distillery at the Third Man Records Nashville hub.

 

While discussing his friendship with Bob Dylan in an interview with Rolling Stone, White was asked if he’s gotten musical advice from the icon, to which he answered, “All the time. He’s been an incredible mentor to me, and a good friend, too. I’m lucky to even have one conversation with him. Everything else has been icing on the cake.” Pushing on that comment, White was also asked if they’ve ever written together: “I cannot tell you that. I wish I could tell you, but I cannot.”

White also discussed his impression of Dylan, stating that “He’s very complicated. A lot of people who go through fame, even a small taste of it, are going through experiences that probably no human being should ever go through. I’ve walked into a room and felt like I’m intimidating people. You don’t know what you’re supposed to do. I think people like Dylan end up trying to avoid that stuff.”

