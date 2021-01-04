Jack Black Starts 2021 Off The Right Way

2021 Comin’ in HOT!!

Jack Black did what he does best and tried to put a smile on the face of his followers by dropping a video featuring some interesting dance moves. He has been making waves on social media for a while and during the pandemic has provided his fans with content that has featured that red banana hammock. His latest video has ‘Iron Man’ playing while Jack galavant’s around in an Iron Man mask, with some special effects. Enjoy a taste of 2021 from Jack Black below.