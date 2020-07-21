8PM START

J2DW Speaker Series – This is a free event. Each quarter we will present a different speaker on a different social justice topic.

Sukhjit Singh is an accomplished Career Development Professional and an avid volunteer. He is also known as a change agent. An Indian by birth, Sukhjit came to Canada accompanied by his wife and daughter in 2009 after spending almost 10 years in an exciting career teaching Computer Engineering and Management in a post secondary institute.

Being inspired by Volunteerism and becoming a passionate and proud Canadian; A strong supporter of social and civic inclusion for newcomers to Canada, he feels that volunteer work is not only a way to gain Canadian work experience, but it is the best way to participate in and learn about new country as well. Volunteering has become a passion for him and he cares passionately about empowering and motivating other newcomers in Canada.

Sukhjit became a motivational story teller. Recently, he published his first book “Same Shoes, Different Doors”.

Sukhjit lives in Mississauga, Ontario, with his wife and daughter; he is interested in sports and now a days he is learning karate.

Get tickets for free at https://barrie.snapd.com/events/view/1323696