It’s not every day you turn 99!

A Stroud woman is hitting an impressive milestone today by turning 99 and the community came together to wish her a happy birthday.

Spending most of her life helping others, Dorothy worked as a registered nurse in Guelph, Mindemoya, Toronto, and Newmarket, before retiring in Minden and eventually moving to Innisfil. She has 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren! Her family says she is sweet, kind, and always ready to listen.

To help celebrate her birthday, a parade of cars decorated with balloons and signs, went by her house honking, waving, and wishing her a happy birthday while Dorothy watched and waved back from her deck.

Everyone at Barrie 360 wants to wish Dorothy a very happy birthday and we all hope to look that good when we turn 99!