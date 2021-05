*UPDATE* Måneskin has passed their drug test

The Eurovision song contest finals took place this week and the Italian competing band Måneskin won with rock song Zitti E Buoni, and even if you don’t understand any Italian, this song ROCKS, and to see that music this is still loved enough to win an international contest like Eurovision. Here’s their winning performance!





Here’s where things got a little… iffy. See when the camera cut to the band while in their green room/space… this is seen…





After the show there was a press conference, and Måneskin was asked if what we thought we saw happen, actually happened, and the band denied and promise to submit to a drug test when they get home.