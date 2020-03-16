Italians Across The Country Are Singing and Dancing From Balconies During Quarantine

Italy has been hit hard by COVID-19. With over 21,000 confirmed cases, the entire country is on lock down. It’s very easy to let the negativity consume you. Italians have come together to lift each other up, despite the lock down. There is footage of people all over the country singing, dancing and coming together from their balconies and windows.

This is Naples pic.twitter.com/dVdB42AFxW — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Benevento pic.twitter.com/J8aMjmu2XX — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Nuoro pic.twitter.com/NI6XEJJioa — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

Even the Italian air force put on a display for Italy’s people during this difficult time.