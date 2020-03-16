Listen Live

Italians Across The Country Are Singing and Dancing From Balconies During Quarantine

a beautiful display of humanity

By Morning Show

Italy has been hit hard by COVID-19. With over 21,000 confirmed cases, the entire country is on lock down. It’s very easy to let the negativity consume you. Italians have come together to lift each other up, despite the lock down. There is footage of people all over the country singing, dancing and coming together from their balconies and windows.

Even the Italian air force put on a display for Italy’s people during this difficult time.

