Is Borat 2 In The Works?

Sacha Baron Cohen, or someone who looks identical, was spotted in Los Angeles in full costume in a truck that his famous character Borat, would drive. He was being pulled by a van with a film crew in it as well. The original comedic hit, Borat: Cultural Learnings for America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan was released back in 2006. Long overdue sequels are something Hollywood is good at and maybe that is what’s going on here. Have a look at the clip below.

Sacha Baron Cohen driving around dressed as Borat, very nice 👨🏻 (via @switzonthegreat)pic.twitter.com/2DxF1wwdtA — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 19, 2020