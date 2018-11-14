Iron Maiden 2019 Tour

Iron Maiden have released a new live video as part of their announcement that their Legacy of the Beast Tour is coming to North and South America next summer.

The tour, named after the band’s comic book and mobile game will stop down for 38 shows in the U.S., Canada and South America. Toronto will host two shows next summer, August 8th and 9th. Tickets go on sale November 16th, but all this week ROCK 95 is giving you a chance to Beat the Box Office to your win tickets before they even go on sale.

The show promises lots of fun and special effects including including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during Aces High, tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers.

It all makes for a lot of steamy fun on a hot August night on Lake Ontario’s waterfront. Listen in to win your tickets to be there.