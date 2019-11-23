12:30pm-3pm

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

*Join a community of suicide loss survivors to find comfort and gain understanding as we share stories of healing and hope. The event features a documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection, followed by an opportunity for group discussion.

Locations include:

* Orillia–St Andrews Presbyterian Church–99 Peter street–contact Bernadette @ 705-326-9941

*Innisfil–Innisfil Library–967 Innisfil Beach Road–contact Aleta @705-726-5033 x585

*Barrie–CMHA office at 15 Bradford st–contact Barb @705-726-3294

*Midland–Public Library–320 King Street–contact Kristi @705-549-3181×2215

*Huntsville–The Hub–1 Cresent Road–contact Joanna @705-788-0354