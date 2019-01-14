Instagram’s Most-Liked Post is now just a Picture of an Egg

This is what we’ve chosen to do with the internet in 2019.

On January 5th, 2019, the account @world_record_egg was created with the sole purpose of dethroning Kylie Jenner’s post from last February as the most-liked on Instagram. Jenner’s first photo of her newborn daughter had 18.1 million likes.

On January 13th, the egg account surpassed the 18 million ‘like’ mark and continued to climb. It’s now got over 25 million ‘likes’ and the new world-record for most-liked Instagram post of all-time.