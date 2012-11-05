Innisfil Ribfest and Music Festival

This weekend, Innisfil Community Events presents their 3rd annual Rifest and Music Festival. Again this year, it will be held at the Innisfil Recreation Centre on Highway 11, just south of Innisfil Beach Road. The festival runs over three days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Some of North America’s best rib teams will be coming in for the weekend from Florida, Alabama, BC and Ontario serving up award winning barbecued smoked ribs, roasted corn, poutine, funnel cakes and serving up cold beer throughout the weekend.

The festival also includes a Midway for the kids, Carnival Games, an on-site Marketplace, Artisans, Para-Sailing Tours and live music all through the weekend.

Look for ROCK 95 while you’re there and enter the draw for a chance to win a prizes plus get your ROCK 95 winsticket for a chance to win a 2019 Ford Mustang courtesy of Barrie Ford.