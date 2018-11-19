Innisfil Firefighters Rescue Injured Owl

Innisfil firefighters found an injured owl at the side of the road so they brought it aboard the firetruck and had it taken to a sanctuary called the Owl Foundation in Niagara.

Chief Tom Raeburn said the owl couldn’t fly and looked like it had an injured eye.

A Shift @Innisfil_FIRE finds an injured owl while returning from a call last night. They take it in & Cpt Ayres helps transport it to an Owl sanctuary in Niagara area today. Now that’s customer service! #proudofourfirefighters @townofinnisfil pic.twitter.com/iENuPEfAqM — Tom Raeburn (@DCRaeburn) November 17, 2018

How amazing is that?