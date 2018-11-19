Innisfil Firefighters Rescue Injured Owl
Excellent customer service!
Innisfil firefighters found an injured owl at the side of the road so they brought it aboard the firetruck and had it taken to a sanctuary called the Owl Foundation in Niagara.
Chief Tom Raeburn said the owl couldn’t fly and looked like it had an injured eye.
A Shift @Innisfil_FIRE finds an injured owl while returning from a call last night. They take it in & Cpt Ayres helps transport it to an Owl sanctuary in Niagara area today. Now that’s customer service! #proudofourfirefighters @townofinnisfil pic.twitter.com/iENuPEfAqM
— Tom Raeburn (@DCRaeburn) November 17, 2018
How amazing is that?