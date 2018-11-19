Listen Live

Innisfil Firefighters Rescue Injured Owl

By Host Blogs, Local

Innisfil firefighters found an injured owl at the side of the road so they brought it aboard the firetruck and had it taken to a sanctuary called the Owl Foundation in Niagara.

Chief Tom Raeburn said the owl couldn’t fly and looked like it had an injured eye.

How amazing is that?

