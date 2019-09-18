India Hosts First Ever Farting Contest

Farting is a natural bodily function and one competition aims to change the way society views it.

Yatin Sangoi and partner Mul Sanghvi plan to host India’s first ever Farting competition this weekend. There will be prizes based on loudest, longest, and most musical farts.

Sangoi told the media that the idea came about after he farted in the movie theatre and was told by his family that if there was a contest, he would have won. He says he wants to “normalise the process of farting”.

In case you were wondering, the best fart-generating foods include beans, raw radishes, and boiled potatoes.