Iggy Pop set to release new book ‘Til Wrong Feels Right’ in October

Iggy Pop is set to release a new lyric book on October 1st. The book will be called ‘Til Wrong Feels Right, and it’s currently available for preorder via Penguin Random House.

The novel is set to include lyrics, essays, photos, and art all created by Pop throughout his lengthy career. ‘Til Wrong Feels Right, is 288 pages long and will also feature commentary from other musicians such as T. Rex’s Mark Bolan and Blondie’s Debbie Harry.

Iggy Pop is also set to star in Jim Jarmusch’s forthcoming zombie film, The Dead Don’t Die, alongside Bill Murray, Tom Waits, RZA, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, and Carol Kane. The film is out on June 14th, but Pop also has concerts planned throughout Europe in June and July.