I Got Mad At Negative Headlines…So Here’s Some That Don’t Suck

Ahhh… 2018. You brought us a lot some questionable … some not. But man, you really brought a lot of negative reviews! Lets take a look at 5 headlines that didn’t suck!

1.5 Million Volunteers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh set a new world record! They planted 66 million trees in 12 hours.

Giant Pandas are no longer endangered… And China is building a 1.5 billion dollar Panda Conservation Park

Breast Cancer Deaths Have Fallen 39%, Saving 322,600 women’s lives.

Saudi Arabia Lifts Ban on Women Driving.

The World added nearly 30% more solar energy !

All in all.. I think we had a good year there was so many things that we accomplished and so many things to come in 2019! Happy New Year – Jake