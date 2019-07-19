Listen Live

Humphrey Puck ‘n Ball Tournament

  • July 19, 2019
  • Parry Sound

Baseball and Hockey Teams!  The annual Humphrey Puck ‘n Ball Tournament is fast approaching.  Register your team now for this exciting two day tournament July 19 & 20!

Each team will play two games of hockey and two games of Baseball.  Top prize $800!

Proceeds to the MacTier Lion’s Club where 100% of the profits go right back into the community.

Register by this Friday, July 12th to secure your spot!

There are Cash prizes and a cash bar!

Players must be 19 plus.

To register e-mail:  lorri@spikebuilders.com or call 705-774-0294

