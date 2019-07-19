Humphrey Puck ‘n Ball Tournament
Baseball and Hockey Teams! The annual Humphrey Puck ‘n Ball Tournament is fast approaching. Register your team now for this exciting two day tournament July 19 & 20!
Each team will play two games of hockey and two games of Baseball. Top prize $800!
Proceeds to the MacTier Lion’s Club where 100% of the profits go right back into the community.
Register by this Friday, July 12th to secure your spot!
There are Cash prizes and a cash bar!
Players must be 19 plus.
To register e-mail: lorri@spikebuilders.com or call 705-774-0294