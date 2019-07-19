Baseball and Hockey Teams! The annual Humphrey Puck ‘n Ball Tournament is fast approaching. Register your team now for this exciting two day tournament July 19 & 20!

Each team will play two games of hockey and two games of Baseball. Top prize $800!

Proceeds to the MacTier Lion’s Club where 100% of the profits go right back into the community.

Register by this Friday, July 12th to secure your spot!

There are Cash prizes and a cash bar!

Players must be 19 plus.

To register e-mail: lorri@spikebuilders.com or call 705-774-0294