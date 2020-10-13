How to Make a Ukulele Rock

Thanks to Producer Matt for coming across this amazing cover of George Harrison’s While My Guitar Gently Weeps. The artist performing is Jake Shimabukuro and this performance was recorded back in 2009 at the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival taking place at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

Word is Jake is seen in the video playing a custom koa tenor ukulele in standard tuning. Apparently George Harrison would bring a couple of ukulele’s along with him while vacationing in Hawaii in case he came across someone who wanted to jam along with him. I think he would have liked this version. Enjoy.