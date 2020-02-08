How Cool Is This TOOL Lego Set?

Lego was huge when I was a kid. It got even bigger now that I am an adult. The possibilities really are endless when it comes to designing things and creating sets for lego. Any hit movie franchise usually garners multiple lego sets, there’s underwater sets, desert sets, space sets — honestly I thought they had pretty much everything. But they didn’t. Until now.

Look at what this fan created, a TOOL lego set. Why haven’t we seen big elaborate stages with our favourite rockers in any lego set before? No idea. I get the feeling that’s about to change.

Take a look at the photos from ideas.lego.com