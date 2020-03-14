How Are You Spending St Practice day?

With St. Patrick’s day coming up on a tuesday this year, which sucks, many people tend to celebrate earl with St Practice Day. This year things will be extremely quiet as many cities have cancelled St Paddy’s day celebrations. This individual has decided to dye his bathtub water green because Chicago won’t be dying the Chicago River Green this year.

And if you don’t know about the green dye that goes into the Chicago river each year, check this out.

Enjoy St Practice day today, whatever you may be doing!