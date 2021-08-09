How About An AC/DC Cover From Three Legends?

Other than a straight AC/DC cover band, you just don’t hear many bands taking a shot at doing a classic AC/DC song or cover. The vocals are insanely tough to match, the guitar is so specific and iconic— plus, when you do a cover you always risk it sounding not as a good as the original. This isn’t some high school band trying to do a cover for their talent show. This is Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) Bruce Springsteen, and Eddie Vedder teaming up for a cover of ‘Highway to Hell.’

The song is part of Tom Morello’s new album, The Atlas underground Fire.