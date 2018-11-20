Hot Cheetos Turkey Trending Online

American Thanksgiving is coming up and there’s a turkey recipe that has resurfaced online creating a lot of buzz. It’s basically your turkey covered in Flaming Hot Cheeto dust.

It was posted by Reynolds Kitchen and reposted on Twitter by a California news station.

The recipe calls for you to crush the cheetos and spread them all over the turkey using butter or oil.

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner https://t.co/Im3WPHS8ji pic.twitter.com/MEPHGlB9nB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 19, 2018

And Twitter reacts:

This Flamin' Hot Cheeto Turkey thing is like when white people stole Rock and Roll. pic.twitter.com/fnpfm3cNQU — Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) November 20, 2017

I would wager that this tastes like salt and hot pepper flakes. Don't get fooled. https://t.co/oeKSli4HRs — Seychelles_Green (@activistHistori) November 20, 2018

Do whatever makes you happy. If that’s Hot Cheetos on your turkey, go for it. We’re all just doing our best to get by. https://t.co/4Lh76mDdkx — Erin (@erinruberry) November 19, 2018

Fixed this … Hot Cheetos turkey declared a human rights violation https://t.co/03DDoex58r — Phil Watson (@PhilWatsonFS) November 19, 2018

Check out the recipe here.

Main Image via Twitter / @ABC7 Eyewitness News