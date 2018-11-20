Listen Live

Hot Cheetos Turkey Trending Online

Just in time for American Thanksgiving and Christmas!

American Thanksgiving is coming up and there’s a turkey recipe that has resurfaced online creating a lot of buzz. It’s basically your turkey covered in Flaming Hot Cheeto dust.

It was posted by Reynolds Kitchen and reposted on Twitter by a California news station.

The recipe calls for you to crush the cheetos and spread them all over the turkey using butter or oil.

And Twitter reacts:

Check out the recipe here.

