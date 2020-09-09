Horizonfest – Where Music Meets the Sky

If you have been missing live music performances throughout the pandemic, here’s a chance to take in a Covid-19 compliant music event happening this Saturday in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe-Muskoka.

Horizonfest runs this Saturday evening at Songbird Ranch in Innisfil and features the music of Gordon Deppe the frontman from The Spoons and guitarist with a Flock of Seagulls.

Also on the bill, Rob Laid of Platinum Blonde.

Joining the party will be Barrie based Rob Watts Band and also The Straights with Brittany Aquino opening the festivities. Gates open at 4:30pm. The show kicks off at 6:00pm, ends at 11:00pm.

Social distancing in effect. Please bring your mask. No alcohol permitted or sold at this event.