10am-9pm

Honey Bee Festival in Honey Harbour & Our Lady Peace acoustic virtual concert! By day, enjoy the markets, artists, activities, food & beverage of the festival – and get your tickets for the 7pm exclusive acoustic Our Lady Peace concert with *LIVE* Q&A with the band! Add a VIP box of Georgian Bay treats and make wildflower seed balls with OLP’s Raine Maida to help the honeybees! https://www.honeybeefestival.ca/