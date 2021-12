This new event features an outdoor light display, live music, take home crafts, blacksmithing demonstrations as well as local artisans and vendors inside 3 traditional buildings at Discovery Harbour.

Friday, December 10 & Saturday, December 11, 2021

Friday, December 17 Saturday, December 18, 2021

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Reservations are required to attend this event.

Click HERE for your tickets and more info.