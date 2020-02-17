Noon to 4pm

Monday February 17, 2020

Museum of Dufferin

Join us for the first event of 2020 with our favourite local hockey legend Aaron Downey. He will organize the teams in the MoD Parking Lot Hockey Game. Bring your stick, helmet, comfy boots and energy! Spensers Kids will be there too and if you have gear you aren’t using, donate it to them please.

Also joining us are the first responders of Dufferin County!

Inside we have crafts, games, coffee for the parents and hot chocolate for the kids. Popcorn too!

Entrance to Main Building and Hockey game by donation.